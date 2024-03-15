How nurses in Illawarra schools are improving kids' health outcomes

When Rebecca Smith got a message from a mother, saying her child's hearing loss would not have been picked up had it not been for a clinic she organised, it drove home the impact of her job.
Mrs Smith is one of eight wellbeing nurses in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District who work with 25 primary and secondary schools from Corrimal to Sussex Inlet, under a partnership between NSW Health and the Department of Education.
The nurses work with schools' wellbeing and learning and support teams, plus health services in the community - such as GPs and allied health professionals - to connect students and their families to the health support they need.
"The main aim of our role is to help families identify their health and wellbeing needs, and then we help them access appropriate services," fellow wellbeing nurse Narelle Wood said.
She said the role also involved helping families understand health information and make informed decisions.
"I like to call us the link nurse - the link between health and education," Mrs Smith added.
The placement of wellbeing nurses is determined according to student, family and community need.
Students are often referred to wellbeing nurses from their school's learning and support team, but families can self-refer, as can students aged 14 and older.
Ms Wood said the rapport and trust developed with families meant they often came back for support when needed, having originally been referred by a third party.
As wellbeing nurses, she said, they were able to build trusting relationships with students which made them feel confident seeking help and talking about their problems.
Ms Wood said they were able to encourage students to prioritise their health and wellbeing.
Both Mrs Smith and Ms Wood are registered nurses with experience working in the paediatric unit at Wollongong Hospital.
In seeking their jobs as wellbeing nurses, they had wanted new challenges and the opportunity to make a difference to the lives of children and families.
Ms Wood said the wellbeing nurse program took a holistic approach to health.
"I believe in early intervention, it helps improve their health outcomes," Mrs Smith said.
The wellbeing nurse program was first launched with at pilot sites in 2018 and started in the Illawarra in 2021.
