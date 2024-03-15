Wollongong Private Hospital's negligence damages cut to $350k on appeal

Wollongong Private Hospital has unsuccessfully argued it was not negligent when a back surgery patient's bed struck a wall, leaving him with permanent nerve damage, but will not have to pay as much in damages.
Graham Cleary sought damages from the hospital's operator, Health Care Corporation Pty Ltd (Ramsay), because he experienced ongoing pain, numbness and sensation in his left leg after his bed hit a wall while two employees were moving him between wards following spinal surgery in July 2020.
One of the employees had let go of the bed to hold open a door, which had a faulty magnet that failed to keep it open.
A second operation on Mr Cleary's spine revealed a piece of bone graft material was sitting under a nerve and it was removed, but by that point the damage was permanent.
In July 2023, District Court Judge Ann Ainslie-Wallace found Mr Cleary's symptoms arose from this incident and the hospital was negligent, and subsequently awarded Mr Cleary $583,711 in damages.
Wollongong Private Hospital's operator appealed this decision on 16 grounds, arguing that Judge Ainslie-Wallace erred in her findings related to Mr Cleary's account of the incident and its effect on him.
The operator also contested the finding of negligence, contending that the evidence did not support the conclusion that one of the employees moving Mr Cleary had lost control of the bed, nor that it was foreseeable a patient like Mr Cleary would be seriously injured by a bed colliding with a wall.
It submitted the evidence did not support Judge Ainslie-Wallace's findings that the bed hitting the wall was the cause of Mr Cleary's injury - arguing he had suffered it before this incident - and that the judge had incorrectly assessed the damages owed.
The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal in relation to Wollongong Private Hospital's liability, but allowed it in part in relation to damages.
Justice Anna Mitchelmore said there was no reason for Judge Ainslie-Wallace to not accept Mr Cleary's evidence, which was not "glaringly improbable".
She also dismissed the arguments against the judge's findings regarding negligence and foreseeability, noting that the employees could have easily stopped the bed before one of them let go.
Given expert evidence and Mr Cleary's testimony, Justice Mitchelmore said, it was open to the judge to find the hospital's negligence caused or contributed to the injury.
Mr Cleary agreed that Judge Ainslie-Wallace had made an error in awarding damages for future economic loss and past domestic assistance, and that the amount given for past economic loss had to be reduced.
His lawyer submitted he should receive $5229 for past economic loss, rather than the $55,615 granted, due to an error in original submissions as well as workers compensation payments he received.
While the hospital argued he should receive nothing for past economic loss, Justice Mitchelmore awarded the $5229.
But she allowed the hospital's appeal against future medical expenses, because there was no evidence Mr Cleary's insurer would not meet expenses, and the appeal against $15,000 for equipment.
She reduced the total award of damages to $350,187.60,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.