Bulli Pass dangerous, falling apart and a public safety risk, say locals

Bulli Pass is dangerous, falling apart and a "massive risk" to public safety, Illawarra residents claim following a 'slope failure' on the notorious roadway.
The failure occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 15, during a five-month long works program to fix damage caused by record-breaking floods in 2022.
The failure forced an immediate speed reduction to 40km/h and load limit of 4.5 tonnes.
"They're taking a massive risk with public safety which should not be allowed to happen," Thirroul resident David Banks said.
Road users and property owners are at risk from Bulli Pass, Gillian Stella Bufton posted to the Mercury's Facebook page.
"It's getting so dangerous and they won't stop the trucks. If that [road] collapses, I just hope there is no one on it. Also the properties below are at risk," she said.
During the slope stabilisation work overnight on March 14-15, a road surface issue occurred at the worst of the four landslip sites - where the edge of the road has nothing underneath providing support.
Bulli Pass was built in 1867 and it didn't get a bitumen surface until 1926.
Transport for NSW's Richard Heffernan, who is senior project manager for the slope stabilisation work, said "we're repairing what would have started out as a track for a horse and cart".
"With design standards today you wouldn't be able to build a road that steep or that narrow. It just doesn't meet any of our modern-day design standards," he said.
Trucks will be allowed back onto Bulli Pass in a "matter of days not weeks".
Mr Banks fears heavy rainfall could lead to further landslides and "something catastrophic" along the road.
"I was totally shocked that they could allow traffic to still pass by that section of the road, especially in today's unpredictable climate issues that we're currently having with flash flooding," he said.
"They should be doing everything they possibly can to put the safety of the public first, and not just come up with this ridiculous Band-Aid situation, we're going to reduce speed."
On Facebook, Richard O'Connor posted it would be "easier to just close the pass altogether".
Dianne Guy wrote the road had been falling falling apart for a very long time.
"The government didn't want to spend the money to fix it years ago and now it's going to need a massive spend to fix it if they even can," she said.
Sara Battersby worries about the size of trucks allowed to use the road.
"About time, it is crazy the size of the trucks and lorries that use that road when it has been known for years to be so unstable," she posted.
Leo Stanners posted that trucks are vital in getting goods to the Illawarra.
