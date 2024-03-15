Homeless help in West Wollongong development

New housing for those without a roof over their head could be built at the western end of Crown Street.
Southern Youth and Family Services is looking to build a two-storey building, which will include three residential units on the ground floor and four on the second floor.
The basement level will provide car parking and a lift will operate between the floors.
Plans for the development at 471-473 Crown Street - opposite the old West Wollongong Public School site - have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
"Southern Youth and Family Services (SYFS), is an organisation that has the main purpose of supporting and caring for children, young people, adults and families who are disadvantaged, including those who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness and their families," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
"This work provides supported accommodation, community social housing, counselling, mediation, support and the delivery of a range of programs to improve the life situation of children, young people, adults and families."
One hurdle for the building to overcome is that it exceeds the nine-metre height limit for the zoning as set down in the Wollongong Local Environment Plan.
The maximum height of the building is 10.8 metres and a request to allow the non-compliance have also been lodged.
"The height of building is breached at the upper level by the lift overrun, communal space facilities and very top of the rear apartments which cannot reasonably contribute to additional floor space ratio," the variation request stated.
It also acknowledged the building would affect the view corridors to the north, given it is replacing the existing single-storey dwellings.
"However, these impacts are essentially unavoidable due to the orientation, topography and location of adjoining development, without effectively sterilising the site," it stated.
"Notwithstanding, the built form appropriate in appearance with appropriate landscaped setbacks."
A traffic study stated the existing buildings generated two peak-hour traffic movements a day, with the proposed two-storey construction to create eight trips.
"The impact of an additional six trips (equivalent to one vehicle trip every 10 minutes) during the weekday peak commuter periods will have no noticeable impact on the surrounding residential amenity and intersection performance," the study said.
"Intersection and road network capacity analysis is not sensitive to such minor changes in volumes and no impact is anticipated."
The development application is on public exhibition until March 22.
