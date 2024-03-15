Kiama Council begins plan to manage housing growth as developers circle

As developers lodge plans for thousands of homes in Kiama, the local council is embarking on developing a Growth and Housing Strategy for the municipality.
These include 450 homes at South Kiama, up to 1000 homes at Springside Hill, as well as smaller proposals at Spring Creek and Dido Street.
Acting Mayor Imogen Draisma said the strategy will guide the delivery of infrastructure as well as individual dwellings.
"This isn't just about building houses; it's about creating communities and villages, legacies we can collectively be proud of," she said.
"We need to think deeply about fundamentals like water, sewerage, open spaces, schools and employment and industrial lands."
Mark Greaves, front he Kiama Central Precinct committee said the community needed to be involved at an early stage in the development of strategic planning documents.
"This place is going to look a whole lot different in five to 10 years' time," he said.
"There's not a lot of point in waking up in five years time and saying, 'I didn't think this was going to happen.'"
Community consultations sessions will be held from Friday March 22 to Wednesday March 27 and early documents indicate the strategy will grapple with some of the most contentious housing proposals in the region.
A key concern, Mr Greaves said, was housing developments going ahead before infrastructure.
"We saw this up in Wilton, where people moved into new homes over Christmas, and there was no sewage connected and there wasn't a school built for the kids."
Kiama has some of the most unaffordable housing in the Illawarra and the state, with the 2533 postcode ranked as "severely unaffordable" in the annual rental affordability index.
Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair said the organisation welcomed the "recognition by Council that the quality of life and the prosperity of the community relies on a housing strategy that will meet the demand for growth".
"If we want Kiama to stay the same we have to do housing differently. Teachers, home care and day care workers, retail and tourism employees have to have somewhere to live," she said.
"The growth must include increases in height and density in and around the town centres, and more of the medium density villas and townhouses developments that appeal to seniors and young families."
Proposals to turn farmland into housing have met stiff opposition in Kiama, including the South Kiama rezoning proposal. Mr Greaves, who was involved in the local fight against South Kiama, said there were alternative sites in the LGA that could support the region's plans for growth.
"Bombo quarry is so appealing because it's adjacent to a railway station, also adjacent to the freeway, it's got a lot going for it."
The NSW government has set ambitious housing targets for the state, and Premier Chris Minns has been battling mayors around the state to lift housing supply in their LGAs.
Mr Greaves said when this discussion came to Kiama, the NSW government had to come with promises to deliver infrastructure.
"None of this can happen without the state government putting their hand in their pocket for significant amounts of money to not just upgrade current facilities but to make sure that any future growth is [supported by] infrastructure.
