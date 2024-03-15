Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama Council begins plan to manage housing growth as developers circle

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
March 15 2024 - 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A view of the west Kiama site that could supply more than 1000 homes under a proposal from Traders in Purple. Picture supplied
A view of the west Kiama site that could supply more than 1000 homes under a proposal from Traders in Purple. Picture supplied

As developers lodge plans for thousands of homes in Kiama, the local council is embarking on developing a Growth and Housing Strategy for the municipality.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.