McDonald's systems across the Illawarra, nation go into meltdown

McDonald's customers across the Illawarra and nation couldn't be blamed for spitting chips after the fast food giant fell victim to a technology outage.
The incident on Friday led to some staff being sent home and hundreds of reports to Downdetector about problems connecting to the McDonald's app, check-out and website.
"We are aware of a technology outage currently impacting our restaurants nationwide and are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible," a McDonald's spokesperson said.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience."
The issue appears to have started just after 4pm.
As of 7.30pm, Dapto was only able to accept cash, with workers standing at the entrance advising customers to expect their orders to take longer than usual.
They said they had to write down every order manually to pass onto the kitchen.
Customers remained calm, with about a dozen waiting patiently inside the restaurant for food.
Warrawong and Figtree were open and accepting card after a period in which they were only able to take cash.
- With AAP
