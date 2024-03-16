Meet the Corrimal musician involved with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Hayden Burge was just four years old when his grandmother put on a recording of Peter and the Wolf, sparking in him an enchantment that would set him on his future career.
The young Hayden was fascinated by the sounds of the bassoon but it wasn't for another 10 years that he got the chance to start playing the instrument.
Now 21, the Corrimal resident is well on his way to a career as a musician and has just started a prestigious fellowship program with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
As one of 13 fellows this year, Mr Burge will receive mentorship from other musicians, undertake training, learn the ins and outs of the company, and perform.
Mr Burge said he was not from a particularly musical family, but his parents and grandparents would take him to performances by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music, as well as Southern Stars.
After hearing the bassoon in Peter and the Wolf (a musical symphony for children, composed by Sergei Prokofiev) he said he was "hooked" but was too young to learn, explaining that a musician needed large hands for the instrument and their teeth developed to play.
In the meantime he played piano and the cello, but kept his sights on the bassoon, checking every year to see if he was ready to take it in.
And then at 14, he was.
"It was amazing when I could start playing it, it was great," Mr Burge said.
From that point, he learnt the instrument through lessons with the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music.
He said part of the attraction of the instrument was its large range.
"The bassoon has a distinct sound and it can pretty much do anything you want it to," Mr Burge said.
After completing year 12 at Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, he began a double degree in music performance and international relations at the University of Sydney, where he is now in his fourth year.
Mr Burge is already an accomplished young musician - he is a member of both the Sydney and Australian youth orchestras, and has done two European tours with the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music - and wants to make a career in music.
He was interested in joining the fellowship program for years, but decided this year was the right time and underwent a "very rigorous" audition process to get accepted.
"I really want to be in the symphony orchestra and it's a year-long immersion into the orchestra," he said.
The program began in February and so far, Mr Burge said, it had been "amazing".
"It's such an amazing group of fellows, everyone's really determined and has a passion for music," he said.
