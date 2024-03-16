Will Jamberoo Pool remain free? Review recommends entrance fees

Jamberoo Pool might not remain free to use if the council decides to adopt the recommendations put forward in an independent review, which has also proposed a redevelopment of Kiama Leisure Centre.
The suggestion was made in a report by Morrison Low Consultants after Kiama Municipal Council employed the firm to review the ageing Kiama Leisure Centre, which manages Jamberoo Pool.
The report said given the expenditure on staffing, fees and charges should be introduced for Jamberoo Pool's use, noting residents of the neighbouring Shellharbour local government area also made use of the facility.
The consultants recommended the council introduce fees for the 2024-25 season and ensure the pool had a secure entry system by that time.
The review found that Kiama Leisure Centre, built in 1982, was deteriorating and many parts were "in poor condition, non-compliant or not functioning properly", meaning the council would soon need to make "complex decisions" on its future.
It said the council should begin planning for the redevelopment of the facility, but noted significant funding would be needed to do this or to upgrade the centre.
The consultants said it was likely that a redevelopment would only happen towards the end of the council's long-term financial plan (which looked ahead to 2032-33).
The review found the leisure centre's performance had been mixed but it had returned deficits the past three years and was expected to do so again this financial year.
The report said the council's financial position and "culture of conservative financial management" meant staff had minimised the amount spent on maintenance requirements, and extended equipment use "beyond its useful life", which in turn limited its ability to boost revenue.
The consultants were impressed with the commitment to customer service and care at the leisure centre, but said customer satisfaction appeared to be prioritised above financial sustainability and commercial opportunities.
But the report also noted the number of people attending the leisure centre this year was strong and likely to outdo 2022-23.
The review has recommended that the council investigate outsourcing some of the services it provides at the leisure centre, such as childcare, fitness and swim coaching, and suggested that contracting an operator to manage the facility would likely achieve cost savings.
It has also urged the council to develop a masterplan for the leisure centre.
Councillors will consider the review at their meeting on Tuesday, March 19.
A report to councillors said no decisions had been made about any of the recommendations in the report, with significant consultation needed before this could occur.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.