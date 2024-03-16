Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Will Jamberoo Pool remain free? Review recommends entrance fees

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 16 2024 - 5:26pm
Jamberoo Pool. Picture from Kiama Municipal Council
Jamberoo Pool. Picture from Kiama Municipal Council

Jamberoo Pool might not remain free to use if the council decides to adopt the recommendations put forward in an independent review, which has also proposed a redevelopment of Kiama Leisure Centre.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

