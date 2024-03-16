Victim 'terrified' after nephew allegedly threatened to stab him, court hears

A man accused of threatening to stab his uncle, leaving him "terrified", was allegedly later found with a hunting knife, an illegal gel blaster and illicit drugs.
Nathan Edward Maynard sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, March 16 after he was charged with intimidation, custody of a knife in a public place, firearm possession, two counts of drug possession and possessing equipment for administering drugs.
He had to show why his detention was not justified and his lawyer, Matthew Zappia, told the court that Maynard denied making threats against his uncle.
He said that while the firearm charge was the most serious, it fell towards the lower end of the spectrum for that offence because he allegedly had a gel blaster that was not in working order.
Mr Zappia said the alleged offences did not cross the threshold where imprisonment would be the only appropriate sentence, and told the court alternatives to jail were possible if Maynard were found guilty.
Maynard was an Indigenous man, he said, and due to undertake circle sentencing in April.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said the allegations were serious, with Maynard accused of threatening to stab his uncle, who was "terrified" because he believed he was capable of carrying out the act.
Sergeant Wall said police allegedly found Maynard carrying the gel blaster and with drugs in a satchel he was wearing.
She said he was facing a term of imprisonment if found guilty.
Registrar Leah Harvey noted Maynard allegedly also had a hunting knife in his bag when he was located.
She noted that he was on two sets of bail at the time of his alleged offending and said she did not believe he would comply with bail conditions.
Registrar Harvey found Maynard had not shown why his detention was not justified and adjourned his matters to Nowra Local Court on Monday, March 18.
