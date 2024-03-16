Form against history with Berry-Shoalhaven to play Lake Illawarra in final

It will be the minor premiers up against the best team in the comp for the last decade in the South Coast Cricket grand final.
Premiers for 2023/24 Berry-Shoalhaven Heads have the recent wood over Lake Illawarra, but the defending champions have almost a decade of dominance behind them that will make them confident of another title.
Both semi-finals were affected by rain in the end on Saturday, March 16.
The Magpies' game against The Rail came down to the final ball, with Berry-Shoalhaven Heads bowler Callum Crapp coming up with a clutch delivery to see them into a decider.
Meanwhile at Howard Fowles Oval, Lake Illawarra reached another grand final after a rain-affected win against Ex Servos, getting home by eight wickets.
Whilst many would expect Lake Illawarra to win another grand final, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads seem to have a hold over them, winning three of the last three fixtures between the teams.
Whilst Berry-Shoalhaven Heads captain Daniel Troy admitted it wasn't their best cricket against The Rail, he said the team was proud to have a shot at the decider.
"Obviously we're very excited for next weekend. We didn't play our best cricket, but we scraped through," Troy said.
"We're three from three [against Lake Illawarra]. But we don't want to get too carried away with that because they're obviously a very good team. They seem to start up in those big games. So we don't want to count our chickens just yet.
"I think we both deserve to be there."
Troy added that to win both the minor premiership and a grand final was something even he didn't expect his team would have the opportunity to do at the beginning of the season.
"It would be fantastic. No one really believed that we could go close," he said.
"We probably never expected to be in this opportunity with winning the minor premiership and then going in there and actually having a shot at a grand final. We'll party for a week I reckon [if we win it]."
Meanwhile Lake Illawarra will go on the hunt for another trophy next Saturday, March 23.
Lakers captain Kerrod White said the team was looking to right the wrongs of their recent clashes with their upcoming grand final opponents.
"It was not unexpected of us [to make the grand final], but I think a lot of people wrote us off that we couldn't do it again," White said.
"I think the fact that we're there and we played a good game of cricket in the semi makes us really happy. I think we should probably be there. I think we have been the best team, other than that game against Berry last week.
"To right the wrong in the grand final would be pretty special for us."
White added that he was proud of the cricket his team produced in the second last game of the season.
"We finally put a total game together," he said.
"We've been fielding really poorly and then batted poorly and lost wickets consistently and things like that.
"Yesterday we fielded better. The kids bowled really well and we just put a real good all round performance together."
The South Coast Cricket grand final is set to be played at Geoff Shaw Oval in Oak Flats on Saturday, March 23.
