Community rallies together for 2024 Duane Arnold Memorial Day at Figtree

Countless laughs were shared and nearly $2000 was raised for charity as the Illawarra football community joined together to celebrate the life of Duane Arnold on Saturday.
Figtree Football Club hosted their annual Duane Arnold Memorial Day in honour of the late popular member, who was tragically killed in a road crash at Unanderra in September 2017.
He was 42 years old.
The first memorial day in his honour was held the following year at Harry Graham Park, and the event continues to grow in popularity every year.
The format for the event featured several South Coast over-35s men's teams playing in a round-robin competition.
Coledale emerged as the 2024 winners.
All proceeds from Saturday's memorial day went to charity, with this year's event generating $1900 for the Wollongong Hospital Children's Ward.
Figtree FC vice-president Paul Middleton told the Mercury last week that Arnold was fondly remembered by the local community.
"Duane played for the club for about 10 years," he said.
"I wouldn't say he was a massive, out-there character in the club, but he was certainly one of those quiet, hard working guys who were always willing to help out.
"He really loved his football."
