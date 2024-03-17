Keira and University prepare to face off for Cricket Illawarra glory

Keira have the opportunity to claim multiple Cricket Illawarra premierships after three of the club's fought their way into the 2023/24 grand final day.
Saturday saw the Lions first, second and third grade sides all competing in the competition's semi-finals, with all three prevailing.
Keira's first-grade side - who recently finished as minor premiers - punched their ticket to the decider by claiming a three-wicket victory over reigning champions Northern Districts at Keira Village Park.
The Butchers batted first and compiled 133 from 48.5 overs, with Jackson Stewart top-scoring with 36. Ryan Cattle was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/23 from 10 overs.
In reply, Keira's innings stuttered in patches, but they were guided to victory in the 48th over thanks to a composed innings from Oliver Needham (32 not out). Stephen Bond and Lucas Allen took two wickets apiece for Northern Districts.
The win sets up a grand-final date with University, who advanced to the decider with a thumping 130-run victory over Wollongong on Saturday.
"The best thing about it is our ones, twos and three are all in the grand final, which I think shows what direction the club is going in. It's a really good achievement by the club and hopefully we can get a couple of premierships," Lions captain Rhys Voysey told the Mercury.
"It definitely feels good. I think last year we slightly overachieved (by making semi-finals), but we were disappointed with the way that we went out. I wouldn't so much say that it's redemption, it's more of a pay off for the hard work that we've put in this year. Being in the grand final is nice, but we want to make sure that we go in and put our best foot forward and win the thing next week.
"I think the last two years, whenever Keira has played Uni, it's always been a close one - whichever way the result has gone. I think we know it's going to come down to the wire, it will probably come down to the last couple of overs or last couple of wickets, so there won't be much in it.
"They've got a really good bowling line-up. Their spinners get through a lot of overs and their quicks are doing a really good job this year too, and their top six is doing the business this year.
"It will be a good game I reckon."
Keira will meet University in the decider on Saturday, March 23, with the Students proving far too strong for their opponents Wollongong in the semi-final.
After being sent into bat at University Oval, the hosts compiled 7/197 from their allotted 50 overs, with Angus Boulton top-scoring with an unbeaten 48 from 38 deliveries.
Pushpinder Jassal was the pick of the bowlers with 2/48 from 10 overs.
In reply, the Lighthouse Keepers were in early trouble at 4/26 and they never recovered, as the side was bundled out for 67 in the 26th over. David Wood top-scored with 25, while Darcy Knight, Tharanga Mathangadeera and captain Angus Cumming took three wickets apiece for Uni.
University will have two sides compete on grand final day, after the club's fourth-grade side also won their semi-final.
"It was a very exciting day. It was a pretty convincing effort and I think we've been talking all season about putting the perfect game together, and we just about did that on Saturday," Cumming said.
"What we've talked about the most is how much of a team we are, as opposed to a later of other groups who are winning because of individual efforts. Our top four all made 20s - although it was disappointing for no-one to go on, it was good starts. And what I think swung the momentum for us was Angus Boulton at the end hitting 48 off 38, and then Darcy Knight nicking off arguably the best better in the comp (Ethan Debono) first ball of their innings set the tone straight away.
"We're one-all for the season so far against them (Keira), and the decider is a chance for us to prove that we're the best team in the comp - and I think that game on Saturday showed that.
"I think if we play to that standard again, I don't see any reason why we can't take it home."
First grade: Keira v University.
Second grade: Port Kembla v Keira.
Third grade: Wollongong v Keira.
Fourth grade: University Green v Wollongong Blue.
