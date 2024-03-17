Keira and University prepare to face off for Cricket Illawarra glory

"What we've talked about the most is how much of a team we are, as opposed to a later of other groups who are winning because of individual efforts. Our top four all made 20s - although it was disappointing for no-one to go on, it was good starts. And what I think swung the momentum for us was Angus Boulton at the end hitting 48 off 38, and then Darcy Knight nicking off arguably the best better in the comp (Ethan Debono) first ball of their innings set the tone straight away.