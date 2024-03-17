Woman, child rushed to hospital after rolling car at Dapto

A woman and child were rushed to hospital after the car they were driving in rolled following a collision in Dapto.
A white Toyota Prado and white Toyota 4WD crashed on Marshall Mount Road shortly before 5pm on Saturday, March 16.
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene to find an injured woman and child.
A 35-year-old woman driving the Prado and a four-year-old girl who was a rear passenger in the same car were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries, before being taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Marshall Mount Road resident Kayley Rees saw the aftermath of the crash and said multiple accidents have occurred near her home.
She called for the speed limit of the road, often used for residents to access Calderwood, should be reduced.
"It's 80km/h but with all the traffic it should be 60km/h," she said.
A Wollongong Hospital spokeswoman said the woman and child have since been discharged.
A NSW Police spokeswoman said at this stage no charges have been laid and inquiries continue.
