Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Child-grooming raid on Nowra cult compound followed wife's 'recruitment calls'

By Jack Gramenz
Updated March 17 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandra Mathison (right) was charged with husband and self-professed prophet William Kamm (left). (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Sandra Mathison (right) was charged with husband and self-professed prophet William Kamm (left). (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

A day before raids on a Nowra cult compound after a probe into a decade of child grooming, the sect leader's devoted wife was making international phone calls to recruit a new member, police allege.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.