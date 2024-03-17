All the pictures from Wollongong's Black Dog Ride 2024

After losing her first love to suicide when she was a teenager, Wollongong's Sandy Norse has done everything within her power to break down the barrier of silence around mental health.
"He was a rebel, a free-thinker, with a good sense of humour, all of the things I admire in a person," Ms Norse said of her childhood boyfriend.
She said he was also troubled and would sleep long hours.
"I didn't really understand depression at that time, even though I was probably depressed myself and I didn't know it," she said.
When her boyfriend, 17, asked her to move to Queensland with her when she was 16, she reluctantly said no and they parted ways.
Two years later, when she tried to reconnect, Ms Norse was devastated to learn he had taken his life just weeks earlier.
"It broke my heart and it screwed me up," she said.
In the decades since, Ms Norse has volunteered as a crisis supporter for Lifeline, worked as a counsellor at a youth refuge and, on Sunday, March 17, rode with scores of others in the annual Black Dog Ride.
The short, one-day motorcycle ride departed Frasers Motorcycles in the rain and took riders on a wet-road loop to Stanwell Tops, Appin and back to Fairy Meadow.
Wollongong coordinator Andy Stewart said the aim of the ride was to help start conversations about depression and suicide prevention.
"More than 3000 lives are lost to suicide in Australia every year, and one in five Aussies will be affected by mental illness every year, with three million living with depression or anxiety," Mr Stewart said.
"The tragic loss of loved ones to suicide is what drives Black Dog Ride to build a community culture of awareness, inclusion and acceptance, and we'd love for more people from the local community to get behind that in 2024."
When Ms Norse, a veteran motorcyclist, started working at City Coast Motorcycles in Keira Street eight months ago, her first move was to put an RUOK sign on her desk.
"i really do care and I'm passionate about helping people who feel alone and I'm sure a lot of people have," she said.
"I think that side of things have been lost with the fake world we live in with social media."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call one of the following national helplines:
LIFELINE COUNSELLING SERVICE 13 11 14
SUICIDE CALL BACK SERVICE 1300 659 467 (cost of a local call)
For guidance on reporting about suicide or mental health concerns, download the Mindframe media guidelines here.
