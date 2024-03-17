All of the action as junior hockey returns with a bang to the Illawarra

The next Blake Govers or Grace Stewart may have been spotted at hockey fields around the Illawarra on Saturday.
The Illawarra South Coast Hockey Association's 2024 junior season is now in full swing. U18s players returned to the field in late February, while the younger grades kicked off their campaign over the weekend.
Matches in the U10s, U12s, U14s and U16s divisions were contested at the University of Wollongong, and in Unanderra and Albion Park on Saturday.
ISCHA junior coordinator Nadine Reed confirmed on Monday that they had received more than 500 junior registrations for the 2024 season, adding that there was still time for new players to join.
"There's spots for all age groups, but we're really looking for more players in the U12s," Reed said.
"Registrations remain open for hockey all season. If any families or kids are interested, we can always find them a spot. You can email juniorfc@ihockey.com.au for more information."
Mercury photographer Anna Warr was at University Hockey Fields to capture the action from the U14s game between University and Wests on Saturday.
