7 fun things to do in the Illawarra this weekend

The last sunset cinema of the season, Sunday markets, a mini-music festival, family fun fair and more.
Here's your guide to what's on across the region on Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24.
Illawarra Folk Club presents Eleanor McEvoy, one of Ireland's foremost singer-songwriters.
She's the composer and co-performer of A Woman's Heart, the title track from the best-selling Irish album in Irish history.
Details: Friday from 7pm to 10pm at City Diggers, Wollongong. More info here.
Wollongong Art Gallery has a number of must-see exhibitions running from now until May, including the Riste Andrievski-curated Landscapes Lead the Way: Illawarra and Best Before by Clare O'Toole.
Clare draws from the works of Pop Art legends like Andy Warhol and David Hockney to transform everyday items into vivid still life.
Details: Wollongong Art Gallery, Burelli Street, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4pm. Details.
Five years after Hoon Fest showcased the Gong's thriving rock music scene, the mini-festival returns for take two.
The local line-up features Hoon (described as chaotic garage punk), Chimers (garage-born post-punk), LSF (alt-rock), Left Lane (modern indie-rock), Blackout Fun Club (riotous Aus-rock) and more.
Details: Doors open at the UniBar, UOW, at 3pm on Saturday. Tickets here.
The Sunset Cinema has chosen family classic Goonies for their final session of the season.
Grab a bite to eat at the His Boy Elroy food truck, a bucket of popcorn or choc-top at the snack bar and find a spot on the lawn to enjoy the film.
Details: Gates open at 6.30pm on Saturday at Wollongong Botanic Garden (Murphys Avenue entrance), with the movie starting from last light. Tickets here.
The long-running outdoor markets is the place to be on Sunday for vintage treasures, street food, live music and good vibes.
Browse dozens of stalls for secondhand clothing, art, jewellery, plants, ceramics, vinyl records, fresh produce and more.
Details: Sunday from 9am to 3pm within the grounds of Coledale Public School. More info here.
Hosted by Tracey Zarowski of Suns Out Skates Out roller skating school, the social skate goes along the coastal path from Woonona to Bulli and back, finishing with coffee for anyone keen to hang around and chat.
Skaters should be competent in skating and stopping, with some slight downhills and bumps in the path.
Details: Meet at Woonona Surf Club at 10am on Sunday. More info here.
The travelling fair has arrived in Bulli with kids rides, carnival games and food trucks.
There's an open-air circus and a man who blows giant bubbles. Leashed pets welcome.
Details: Bulli Showground from noon to 8pm on Sunday. More info here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.