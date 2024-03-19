Fisher found at Bass Point with apparent illegal catch

A fisher has been caught at Bass Point with an apparent catch of almost six times the legal amount of fish allowed to be taken in one day.
NSW fisheries officers were seen speaking to a man near the gravel loader on Saturday, March 16 about 1pm.
Nearby were two eskies and beside them, 57 bonito of varying size laid out on the ground.
The bag limit on bonito is 10 fish per day per person, although there is no minimum length restriction.
There is a general bag limit of 20 fish per day on any species without a specific limit as notified by the Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
It is not known what, if any, penalty the fisher faced as requests for information from the DPI and subsequently Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty's office have gone unanswered.
But an individual who exceeds the bag limit can face a fine of up to $22,000 or six months' imprisonment, or both, for a first offence, and double that for a subsequent offence.
Bag limits exist to prevent overfishing.
Fishers are encouraged in the DPI's current recreational fishing guide to catch only enough to meet their immediate needs, and release all others.
In January, fisheries officers caught a man with three blue groper at Vincentia following reports they had been illegally speared.
