'The cheapest property on the market in the Illawarra' has sold

Stories covering high-end homes throughout the Illawarra often attract the interest of thousands of readers.
However, properties at the other end of the market also tend to be popular with our audience.
A case in point is a small studio apartment in West Wollongong - dubbed "the cheapest property on the market in the Illawarra" - which has sold for under $200,000.
The one-bedroom studio apartment, 40 square metres in size, changed hands for $199,000.
According to CoreLogic records, the property went on the market in October. Freshly painted and re-carpeted, it's currently rented at $230 per week.
Wollongong renters have been saddled with a 28 per cent increase in rental costs in the four years since the beginning of COVID-19, putting more pressure on people looking for rentals and those already renting.
According to a report from CoreLogic, the median weekly value of rent in Wollongong is $675; an increase of $148 in the past four years.
With this month marking the four-year date since the first COVID lockdown, we asked Wollongong residents about their experience with the tough rental market.
At the higher-end of the market, Coolangatta Estate, near Berry, is on the market for just the second time in its 202-year history.
The estate operates as a boutique 28-room resort, vineyard, wedding venue and wine brand.
Established in 1822, Coolangatta Estate is believed to be one of Australia's oldest continuous farming enterprises.
"Coolangatta Estate is truly a one-of-a-kind landholding," the selling agent said.
On the auction front, a Mount Keira home has changed hands after 50 years in the same ownership, eventually selling for $60,000 above the price guide.
Two Illawarra bidders fought it out for the home.
The selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
Meanwhile, a first home buyer has learned the value of showing up and participating at an auction, scoring a Figtree property under the hammer.
The new owner will be looking to tackle the "unfinished project", which sold for close to the median price for the suburb.
Find out more here.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Few homes have the architectural glamour of this exclusive property, nor a position so desirable for its privacy, peacefulness and view.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.