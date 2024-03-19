Wollongong author scores her second spot on prestigious book shortlist

Second books are known among writers to be notoriously difficult, so Russell Vale author Helena Fox was worried when she was writing her latest novel that it wouldn't live up to the success of her first.
But - even though the cover of her first book is covered in badges touting various awards - she needn't have lost sleep.
Her second novel, The Quiet and the Loud this week joined six others to be recognised by the Children's Book Council of Australia as contenders for the Book of the Year for Older Readers.
Announced on March 19, the annual shortlist of kids books includes 36 titles across six categories such as picture book, early childhood, younger readers and older readers.
Ms Fox said the award - her second in the same category, after her first book How It Feels To Float was shortlisted in 2020 - was both a relief and dream come true
"My initial dream was I'd love to be published and have my book be on a bookshelf somewhere in a bookstore," she said.
"Then, with book one, it became this amazing thing of 'Oh, it's been shortlisted for this, it's won this, it's been translated'.
"But everybody talks about your second book being a really hard thing, so you become convinced that it's not going to workout, so now to have The Quiet and the Loud getting recognised, it's rewarding and lovely because it was a slog to write book two."
She said the second shortlisting was also extra special because she was now invested in the Australian writing community, which meant she could share in the joy of others who made the shortlist.
Ms Fox, 54, has always known she wanted to be an author, but put her writing dreams on hold after studying for her masters degree at university in the late 1990s.
"I became a parent quite soon after, and so I got very pulled into the world of parenting and looking after my kids and then building up my teaching practise," she said.
"I would submit stories and get rejected, and it was a long hurdle for me to navigate the rejections and just keep plugging away.
"I've lived with mental health issues for a long time [and] I had to be willing to push myself through that feeling of 'it's too hard'."
About 10 years ago, she finally wrote a book which was well-received by many agents, but who said they didn't know where it would fit in the market.
Buoyed by her progress, she put that aside and wrote How It Feels To Float, which attracted the attention of Marcus Zusak's agent Carherine Drayton - and the rest is history.
This new accolade means young Illawarra writers who sign up to be part of the South Coast Writers Centre's youth program now have the chance to learn from a homegrown author with a two out of two success rate for her Young Adult books.
Ms Fox said the region had an amazing writing community and was proud to be helping to shape young voices.
"Getting to know writers in this community helped me to feel brave enough to keep going in my writing journey," she said.
"Wollongong just seems to be teeming with talent, with really established authors and people who are emerging and rising up. For instance Emma Darragh from the University of Wollongong just published her debut, and Hayley Scrivener has been a best seller now for quite a few years.
"You can go to any gathering and find all these authors who are fully making their mark in the Australian literary scene and even internationally."
Ms Fox's latest book was written amid the 2019/20 bushfires and early pandemic days, and is about a young woman trying to find her voice in a world that is screaming with other people's problems and wider societal issues like the climate crisis.
She drew on her own lived experience with mental health issues, as well as a desire to reflect young people's world and worries back to them.
"I live with complex PTSD, and I've experienced substantial trauma both in childhood and adulthood, so in these fictional stories I feed into them my knowledge and experience," she said.
"I'm speaking to something that a lot of young people are dealing with - they're carrying a lot of fear and a sense of overwhelm about the future and dealing with trauma that they're carrying... so it's nice to think that I'm writing to something that's an active challenge for young people right now."
"I'm trying to answer questions like, how do we live in a world that's quite chaotic? How do we live in a world where I'm experiencing trauma, but I'm still supposed to function?"
With children's book sales making up 29 per cent of the Australian book market, the annual shortlist is designed to guide young readers, as well as their grandparents, parents, teachers and librarians, and reflect their world back to them.
"These stories connect young readers to themselves and each other during a time when they feel intensely disconnected," Chair of the CBCA Wendy Rapee said.
"This year's shortlist lays bare what matters most to young people across Australia through a rich tapestry of genres, themes, and voices, reflecting the dynamic nature of contemporary Australian children's literature."
Book of the Year: Older Readers
Book of the Year: Younger Readers
Book of the Year: Early Childhood
Picture Book of the Year
Eve Pownall Award (factual matierial)
CBCA Award for New Illustrator
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.