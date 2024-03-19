Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Gone in 120 seconds: Thirroul shop targeted in $10k overnight raid

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 19 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Still images from CCTV footage of an alleged break and enter at the Computer Medic store in Thirroul on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Pictures supplied
Still images from CCTV footage of an alleged break and enter at the Computer Medic store in Thirroul on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Pictures supplied

It took less than two minutes for a Thirroul business to have $10,000 worth of goods stolen in a daring overnight raid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.