Gone in 120 seconds: Thirroul shop targeted in $10k overnight raid

It took less than two minutes for a Thirroul business to have $10,000 worth of goods stolen in a daring overnight raid.
The alleged crime occurred inside Computer Medic, and it was captured on the store's CCTV cameras at 2.50am on Sunday, March 17.
It is the second Illawarra computer shop to be targeted in a six-day period.
Store owner Ronnie, who asked for his surname not to be used, fears the robber has been inside his shop before.
"It looks like he has done it before, to take that many things," he said.
"He walked in, didn't look around, and went straight for the computers, then straight for the Apple accessories."
During the one minute and 36 seconds the intruder was in the shop, 12 computers, four iPhones and three iPads were shoved into a huge sack the person brought in.
"I'm absolutely not happy," Ronnie said.
A passer-by spotted damage to the front of the store, located in the car park of the plaza on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, and called Ronnie.
"They said the cops had been in touch with shops along the street," Ronnie said.
In the two years he's owned the shop, he has never experienced a break-in.
"He broke the [CCTV] camera outside and made a hole in the glass so he could open the door," Ronnie said.
The footage shows a person stuffing items into a large sack, before they sling it over their shoulder and leave the shop.
Recent crime data shows the number of thefts from retail stores in the Illawarra is at a 10-year high with retailers struggling to stop people from stealing.
The Illawarra Mercury has contacted NSW Police for comment.
