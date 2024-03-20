Luxury awaits in the Illawarra foothills

9 BEDS | 5 BATHS | 12 CARS
Few homes have the architectural glamour of this exclusive property nor a position so desirable for its privacy, peacefulness and view.
Together, these key elements of luxury living combine to create one of this region's most remarkable offerings - providing your very own estate-like oasis complete with grand outdoor entertaining, a spacious second dwelling and about five acres of land.
Hidden among the Illawarra foothills while enjoying easy access to both Wollongong and Shellharbour centres, it allows you to blend total seclusion with all the convenience of a city lifestyle.
Boasting a total of seven bedrooms in the main family home along with an additional two-bedroom residence, there is ample space for multi-generational living or hosting guests in style.
Step inside the main home to discover a haven of warmth and charm; inviting log fireplaces ensure cosy evenings spent with loved ones.
The bathrooms have been meticulously renovated to exude quality and style.
Security is paramount; there is an electric gate entry and an alarm system coupled with CCTV surveillance providing peace of mind.
Entertain in style on the full wraparound timber deck.
Little ones will love to play in the charming treehouse, and there is plenty of space for them to enjoy the outdoors. There is also a resort-style saltwater pool for endless summer fun.
The heart of the home lies in the kitchen, where culinary dreams come to life amidst the backdrop of a vast stone breakfast island and smart fridge.
The entire top floor is the main suite with panoramic views of the surrounding farmland and majestic mountains. This private sanctuary is the ultimate in relaxation and serenity.
Additional features abound, including electric shutters and water tanks.
There is not one but two garages - a two-car and a ten-car garage - ensuring ample space for vehicles and storage.
The convenient location is about 8-9km from schools and just 25 minutes from the bustling hub of Wollongong CBD.
Commute with ease to Sydney, situated just 90 minutes to the north, making this estate an idyllic retreat for those seeking a harmonious blend of city and country living.
