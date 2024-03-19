West Dapto's $1 billion infrastructure price tag

Setting up the framework for new West Dapto residents won't come cheap - the bill is expected to come in at $1.5 billion.
The high figure is included in the updated West Dapto Developer Contributions Plan, which was passed at Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting.
The biggest chunk of that expenditure that the council has to fund is roads and other transport-related infrastructure - at just over $1 billion.
The big expenses in road infrastructure are the Northcliffe Drive extension over the rail line and the Western Ring Road linking north and south ends of the growing West Dapto area.
While the council won't be collecting developer contributions for the Northcliffe Drive extension, it will when it comes to the ring road.
That road project itself will be expensive.
"It is noted that removal of Western Ring Road from the 2024 plan will reduce the total cost of infrastructure by $450 million," council papers stated.
Because of the high cost of infrastructure, the amount developers will need to contribute has jumped substantially compared to the the last plan in 2020.
All property types, except a second dwelling, will jump by 34 per cent; for instance, the developer contributions on a one-bedroom home will climb more than $10,000, from $31,918.38 to $42,794.09.
However emergency housing, accessible housing and affordable rental housing from registered providers are all exempt from developer contributions.
These exemptions and earlier setting of contributions that ended up being lower than the cost of infrastructure has led to a shortfall in funds of $225 million - which cannot be recouped through later stages of West Dapto development.
Speaking at Monday night's council meeting, Cr Ann Martin said the report showed how expensive it is to put infrastructure in at West Dapto.
She said there was a mistaken assumption the council had "an enormous bucket full of developer contributions" for West Dapto.
"As the development continues to roll out we do need to find ways of not hitting our residents across the whole city because of the requirements of construction at West Dapto," Cr Martin said.
"It's about working with our development industry and the state government towards dealing with the costs of that infrastructure. It is a very expensive part of the city to develop."
