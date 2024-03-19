Police fear for missing teenager last seen at a Nowra convenience store

Police have appealed for public assistance in finding a missing teenage boy from the South Coast.
Brody McCaughey, 13, was last seen at a convenience store in Nowra on Monday, March 18, just before 10pm.
Police hold concern for Brody due to his young age.
Brody is Caucasian, about 145cm with medium build with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants, a black top and black shoes.
Brody is known to frequent the Berkeley, Dapto and Nowra.
Anyone who may have seen Brody or may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
