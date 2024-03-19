Wollongong parolee learns fate for botched vehicle heist

A Wollongong parolee has learnt her fate for smashing her way out of an underground carpark by driving a stolen vehicle through the boom gates.
Talea Rose Ellis, 24, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Friday, and confirmed guilty pleas to a string of offences, including aggravated enter dwelling in company, steal and break out.
Ellis and her co-offender Joel Sandri entered the underground car park of a Zetland apartment complex in a stolen Land Cruiser Prado while a resident was exiting in the early hours of December 12, 2022.
The pair snooped around before they smashed the window of a green Mazda MX5. Sandri got in the Mazda while Ellis drove the Prado straight through the carpark's boom gate, smashing it and causing more than $20,000 in damage.
Ellis stopped the Prado on a nearby street and left it in the middle of the road. She got in the passenger seat of the stolen Mazda and the pair fled the scene.
Meanwhile, a witness contacted triple-0. Crime scene officers forensically examined the dumped Prado and lifted Sandri and Ellis' fingerprints. Phone data also revealed the pair were in Zetland at the time of the offence.
Ellis was arrested on January 14 after police found her hiding under a pile of clothing in a Corrimal home.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said Ellis spent nine months and one week in custody until she was bailed to a drug rehabilitation facility in October, 2023.
She was kicked out of the program three months later after she relapsed, and was found in Figtree on February 4 in possession of a red Stanley knife, a small amount of meth, and a stolen bank card.
Ms Ritchie accepted Ellis' criminal record doesn't afford her leniency, but argued the incidents occurred "against the background of significant disadvantage and complex mental health issues".
She said Ellis lives with borderline personality disorder, post traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which would be better managed under a community-based sentence.
Representative from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jacqueline Azard, said the boom gate Ellis smashed through needed replacing, with security guards also being hired to monitor the complex as a result of the offence.
"I say this with the utmost respect, her prospects of rehabilitation are guarded," Ms Azard said.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien took into account Ellis' time already served and sentenced her to an 18-month intensive correction order, meaning she will be released from custody.
She must abstain from drugs, not contact Sandri, and take all medications as directed by health care professionals.
Ellis was also placed on a 12-month community corrections order for separate offences of being carried in a conveyance without consent of the owner and attempting to dispose a motor vehicle part.
