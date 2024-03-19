Fire crews battle to save home after blaze ignites in Marshall Mount garage

Firefighters battled flames for more than an hour overnight to prevent a fire in a garage from spreading into a home at Marshall Mount.
Thick, black smoke was pouring out of the garage when firefighters arrived at the property just after 9.15pm on Tuesday, March 19.
"Crews worked hard for over an hour to prevent fire extension in the roof," Albion Park Rural Fire Brigade crews said.
They fought the blaze alongside firefighters from Dapto and Calderwood.
"The occupants were home at the time so we go there pretty quickly," Fire and Rescue NSW Dapto Station Officer Brent Smith said.
A ride-on lawnmower in the garage was saved and the fire was prevented from spreading to the home attached to the garage.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation and is not thought to be suspicious.
