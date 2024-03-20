Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Six cigarettes' worth of nicotine: The vape substitute kids are consuming in class

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 20 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A nicotine pouch and two tins ofthe products, which are increasingly being seen in schools. Picture by Adam McLean
A nicotine pouch and two tins ofthe products, which are increasingly being seen in schools. Picture by Adam McLean

There are bags and bags full of brightly coloured vapes in Dr Celine Kelso's lab, with more being sent all the time as they are confiscated from school children in the Illawarra and around NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.