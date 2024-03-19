Man wanted after worker threatened with machete in Keiraville

Police have released images of a man they are seeking in relation to an armed robbery at a Keiraville service station in February.
A man armed with a machete threatened a staff member at the business on Gipps Road on the morning of Sunday, February 25 before leaving with cigarettes.
Police were called to the service station about 7.15am and established a crime scene.
They have now released images taken from CCTV footage of a man they believe can help with the investigation.
The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 180 to 185 centimetres tall and of medium build.
He was wearing a black jumper with a white 'tick' logo on the top left of the chest, black pants and black gloves.
The man also had a black and white Dickies branded scarf over his head and face, and was carrying a tan skateboard with a black underside, black trucks, and green wheels.
Anyone with information on the incident or extra CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.