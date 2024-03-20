Bike bandits steal $40k in gear from Unanderra community club

Children are disappointed and cycle club members furious after thieves stole bikes valued at $40,000 during a break and enter.
At least 10 bikes were taken during the heist at Illawarra Velodrome on the morning of Monday, March 18.
Illawarra Cycle Club stores bikes at the site and club members only found out when they arrived for training that afternoon.
"They were in a shipping container that we thought was locked up and very secure," club director of coaching Terry Doherty said.
"It's their second attempt to do it, they tried two or three weeks ago. They drilled the lock two weeks ago and we replaced them."
A Derny electric pace bike (pictured below), purchased by the club just six weeks ago, was among the bicycles taken. It was one of only three of its kind in Australia.
A stocktake of exactly how many and which bikes were in the shipping container when it was broken into is still being conducted.
"They've got the shits," Mr Doherty said of how members are feeling since the break-in.
"They were owned by the club and they were used for both juniors and senior members for training and also for disabled and intellectually handicapped.
"All our bikes are specialised racing bikes used on the velodrome. They've got no brakes and fixed wheel sprockets."
Mr Doherty pleaded with whoever took the bikes to return them.
"They're going to be very difficult to sell because they're specialised," he said. "Please don't damage the bikes."
The club had been on a high since the UCI Road World Championships held in Wollongong in 2022.
"We've had a surge in members since the championship," Mr Doherty said. "The club was elated and then to have this happen, bang."
Police are investigating the break and enter and have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.