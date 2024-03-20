Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bike bandits steal $40k in gear from Unanderra community club

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 20 2024 - 5:58pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured looking into one of the containers are, from left, Max McGuire, Allegra Beretov, Grace Alcock, club director of coaching Terry Doherty, with Eve and Charles Alcock. Picture by Adam McLean
Pictured looking into one of the containers are, from left, Max McGuire, Allegra Beretov, Grace Alcock, club director of coaching Terry Doherty, with Eve and Charles Alcock. Picture by Adam McLean

Children are disappointed and cycle club members furious after thieves stole bikes valued at $40,000 during a break and enter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.