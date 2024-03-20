Illawarra school students collaborate on ideas to help the environment

Illawarra Catholic school students have gathered to learn how to work on their "own little bit of the puzzle" to help the environment.
St Paul's Catholic Primary School in Albion Park hosted 120 students from Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong's (CEDoW) 30 primary schools where they gathered to discuss how they could take action at their schools and heard from Clean Up Australia chair Pip Kiernan.
The four students from each school also became eco ambassadors under CEDoW's Wollongong Environment Network.
Environment advocacy outreach officer Beth Riolo said ideas for schools had included recycling, waste-free lunches, vegetable gardens, repurposing items, and cutting down on waste.
Ms Kiernan, during her talk to students, also encouraged students to have their schools register and participate in Clean Up Australia Day, the annual event her father Ian Kiernan founded.
She also spoke about trying to repurpose and reuse, rather than throw things out, and being more discerning with purchases.
Ms Riolo said she had spoken to students herself about how no one was too small to make a difference, explaining how everyone worked on their piece of the puzzle to help.
She said the annual event was an opportunity for students to network and collaborate, and encourage ongoing action.
