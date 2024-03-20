20km-long closure through Macquarie Pass after two-car crash

A 20 kilometre long section of the Illawarra Highway through the Macquarie Pass has been closed following a two-car crash and oil spill.
The closure affects westbound motorists between Tongarra Mine Road at Tongarra and Tourist Road in Robertson.
A two-vehicle crash occurred just after 10am on Wednesday, March 20 on the Illawarra Highway, near Green Valleys Mountain Bike Park. At this stage it is unknown if the two incidents are linked.
Multiple firefighting crews, including specialist HAZMAT teams are on site cleaning up at 200 metre long oil spill.
Nobody was injured in the crash.
Westbound motorists are urged to detour via the Princes Motorway, Picton Road and Hume Motorway. This route is suitable for all vehicles.
Motorists faced significant delays and are urged to avoid the area.
Police are on scene.
