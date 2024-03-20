Wollongong cops join forces to help the family of a mate in need

The toughest thing you can do is watch a mate or loved one while they're struggling.
Standing by was never an option for Darren Heyman when the wife of his good mate was diagnosed with brain cancer, and then later, give 6-12 months to live.
Mr Heyman is a police officer and he first met Dan O'Leary (who is also a cop) 13 years ago when they were both working at Macquarie Fields Police Station in south-west Sydney.
They clicked instantly and have remained great mates ever since. When Darren got married, he asked Dan to be one of his groomsmen.
Dan's wife, Lisa O'Leary, has stage three glioma, a malignant and aggressive form of brain cancer.
"They're devastated with everything that's happening. They've removed as much as they can, but they've said it's just a matter of time before it sort of comes back," Darren said.
Providing practical help was vital, Darren said, so he and some of his police buddies from Wollongong have organised a fundraiser to help the O'Learys.
The fundraiser - on May 10 at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow - features a three-course meal, five-hour drinks package, entertainment and an auction.
As the fundraiser gets closer, the O'Learys and their children Ryle and Amber are working their way through Lisa's bucket list.
"She [Lisa] has these massive surgeries and she's just up and about, in like a couple of days and keeps on keeping on," Darren said.
She [Lisa] has these massive surgeries and she's just up and about, in like a couple of days and keeps on keeping on.- Darren Heyman
The Warilla family are keen to create special memories in between hospital stays and doctors visits.
As the clock keeps ticking for the O'Learys, Darren continues to listen, support and stand by his mate.
"I've been mates with Dan for a long time now, I'm pretty close with him," he said.
"He's that sort of fun bloke to have around and everyone gets on well with him and, yeah, he's a bit of a character."
The community have been overwhelming supportive of the fundraiser already, with donations of sporting merchandise, accommodation and beauty products among the auction items.
When Albion Park boxer Sam Goodman heard of Lisa's plight, and how she's a big sports fan, he invited her to come along to watch his bout at the WEC on March 13.
Book your tickets to the fundraiser on Friday, May 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.