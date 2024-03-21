Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How 'a little coding' helped Amelie and eight next-gen leaders from UOW shine

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated March 21 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelie Sedmak has been awarded a Young Technologists Scholarship. Picture by Adam McLean
Amelie Sedmak has been awarded a Young Technologists Scholarship. Picture by Adam McLean

Nine University of Wollongong students have left their mark on a national scholarship program and will reap the rewards with extra educational opportunities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.