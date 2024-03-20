Serious concerns for missing man known to bush walk in Wollongong

Police are appealing for assistance to help locate a missing man from the Macquarie Fields area.
Darren Banks, 57, is known to frequent bush walks in Wollongong, Sutherland, Southern Highlands and Campbelltown areas.
He was last seen at a home on Maple Place, Macquarie Fields, about 4 pm on Friday, March 15.
Darren was reported missing to Campbelltown City Police Area Command on Tuesday, March 20, and inquires began.
Mr Banks is described as Caucasian, of medium build, about 180cm tall, with short brown hair and beard with brown eyes.
Police believe he may be travelling in a White Toyota Camry 2004 with black roof racks and NSW registration ECR-17S.
Anyone with information in relation to Darren's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
