Action needed on youth homelessness in Illawarra as thousands seek help

An Illawarra-based organisation supporting young people has joined a national coalition calling for more action on youth homelessness after thousands sought help in the region last year.
Southern Youth and Family Services (SYFS) is one of almost 200 organisations in the Home Time campaign urging federal, state and territory governments to address the failings in the housing system that allow almost 38,000 young people aged 15 to 24 to become homeless each year.
Ms Clay said SYFS was still seeing serious problems with young people's access to housing in the Illawarra, with thousands each year seeking support with housing, supported accommodation or homelessness services from the organisation each year.
In the 2022-23 year, the organisation provided accommodation and support to about 5500 young people who required assistance with housing, and 2500 families.
Ms Clay said the lower incomes and more casualised jobs of younger people coupled with the high cost of housing meant it was unaffordable to many.
"It's an extreme problem," Ms Clay said.
She said this also meant young people who got into homelessness support services then had nowhere to go, creating a "blockage" where newly homeless people had difficult accessing help.
"So there's this terrible cycle of not being able to get in when you need support early and quickly, and not being able to get out when you're ready to be a bit more independent," Ms Clay said.
A lack of stable housing could exacerbate existing trauma, she said, or disrupt a young person's education.
Ms Clay said both physical and mental health suffered, young people lost their belongings when they had nowhere secure to keep them, and their safety was compromised.
All this in turn can affect a young person's ability to continue seeking housing.
"It's a terrible, complex cycle to get out of," Ms Clay said.
But she said people could come out the other side once they had a safe place to live.
"We have to say, this is an essential human right, to be able to have housing," Ms Clay said.
The Home Time action plan calls for the development and maintenance of 15,000 dedicated youth tenancies nationally; linked support services for young people so they can transition to independence; and closing the rental gap to guarantee the viability of housing providers and landlords providing tenancies for young people who have been homeless.
Ms Clay said boosting supply was important.
In 2023 SYFS built 21 units in Warilla with the help of federal and state government funding, and Ms Clay said the occupants were "flourishing".
But she said more developments, and the funding for them, were needed: SYFS could build one every quarter and "fill it immediately".
Ms Clay said the homeless service system needed more attention and while a national plan was in the works, this needed to maintain base funding, it needed to index funding to meet rising costs, and it needed growth funding to deal with the unmet demand.
Support payments such as JobSeeker also needed to increase, she said, because while it was indexed, it needed to be raised to a level that enabled people to pay for housing.
She said a committed, long-term plan that prioritised and put resources into young people and families was necessary.
"It is a multifaceted problem that needs multifaceted responses," Ms Clay said.
