First look at new exhibition curated by Lake Illawarra art students

A group of students from Lake Illawarra High School have organised an art exhibition to raise money for the Illawarra Women's Centre.
The exhibition will open at Red Point Art Gallery in Port Kembla on Friday, March 22, and will be staffed by students and teachers on Saturday, March 23.
The process has been student-driven with Year 12 visual design student Katie Brown part of the class which has been planning the exhibition since last year.
"It was just really, really cool to conceptualise an art gallery," Katie said.
"We've been taking submissions from students around the school and we've been planning like hanging them, framing them and just curating it in general."
Katie has her own work, painting and photography, included in the exhibition.
Visual arts teacher, Cherie Redmond, said the students opened up the concept to the entire school.
"Year 12 visual design have curated the exhibition and own it," Mrs Redmond said.
The exhibition is set to include work from the whole school after the students decided to open the submissions to everyone, including teachers.
Choosing to donate the proceeds of the show to the Illawarra Women's Centre also was a decision made by the students, Mrs Redmond said.
"We're going to raise funds for them [Illawarra Women's Centre], and some of our performing arts students are going to open up the exhibition, and we're going to run it for one day essentially as a show."
The school's Technological and Applied Studies faculty and students will cater on Saturday while principal Jenny Perry will be on hand to support the students' endeavours.
Students from Lake Illawarra High School were busy setting up the exhibition at Port Kembla's Red Point Art Gallery.
Students have driven the entire process - from opening submissions to the entire school, to framing and hanging pieces.
Awards were given by the different student groups and teachers.
The whole school - staff and students were invited to submit pieces for inclusion in the two-day exhibition .
The exhibition will be staffed by students and teachers on Saturday, March 23, when everyone's invited to check it out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.