Ports privatisation contracts revealed, payout could top $700m

The privatisation of NSW ports could cost the taxpayer $700 million in a worst-case scenario for Port Kembla, the state's Treasurer said.
Treasurer Daniel Mookhey will on Thursday release the contracts signed when the former Liberal government sold Port Kembla and Port Botany in 2013, and the Port of Newcastle in 2014.
They will show how NSW must pay compensation to the other two ports if Newcastle develops its own container terminal.
This has been estimated by Deloitte Access Economics, in a report commissioned by the NSW Treasury, at more than $700 million, Mr Mookhey said.
Newcastle must then compensate NSW for its ports payout, a figure that has not yet been determined.
Under its 2013 privatisation deal for Botany and Kembla, the government must compensate NSW Ports for container movements in Newcastle beyond an annual cap, which in 2022 stood at about 50,000 and was growing at 6 per cent a year.
The maximum payout would come from Port Kembla's worst-case scenario - a Newcastle container operation with no cap on numbers.
The contracts end in 2063. Mr Mookhey said the compensation could be as high as $4.3 billion. This figure was an estimate of how much $700 million in 2024 dollars would be worth by the 2060s.
Mr Mookhey said the contracts should have been made public long ago.
"After more than a decade, the people of NSW are finally seeing what the impact of selling off their assets looks like," he said.
"They shouldn't have had to wait this long to see these contracts. All this government had to do was ask.
"The public deserves to know exactly what is in the agreements made when public assets were privatised.
"The NSW Labor Government promised to end the secrecy and today we're delivering on that promise."
NSW Ports, the company which owns ports Kembla and Botany, would be compensated by the taxpayer under these contracts, with Newcastle to in turn compensate the state.
The Independent Pricing and Review Tribunal (IPART) is still working to determine what the payment to the state from Newcastle should be. This may or may not cover the entire payment from the taxpayer to NSW Ports.
The long-awaited Maldon to Dombarton freight rail link has been regarded as necessary to maximise the capacity of Port Kembla.
But if the bulk of container traffic was diverted to Newcastle, the strongest argument for the freight rail link would no longer exist.
- with reporting by Michael Parris
