'Slower pace of life': Land lots in Moss Vale up for grabs from $495k

There are six lots of land left to purchase as part of Ashbourne's latest stage two release in Moss Vale.
The project is being developed by award-winning Australian property group Novm.
The sizes of land range from 450 square metres to 850 square metres and start from $495,000.
"There has been strong interest from local families who are looking to move back into the area from the South Coast, or from more rural towns in the Southern Highlands," said Ashbourne's development manager Angela Villate.
"They still want to be part of the countryside, but also looking for the convenience of a more connected lifestyle.
"We are also seeing potential buyers from Sydney who are looking for a slower pace of life and those who have been pushed out of the property market."
Stage one progressed throughout January, with the completion of the majority of roads and street lighting, the establishment of concrete footpaths and trees being planted as part of the streetscape.
Landscaping works around Whites Creek Basin, the Yarrawa Road Green Buffer and Entry have also begun.
The Yarrawa Road roundabout earthworks have also begun with the initial pavement layers installed, followed by lighting and line markings.
Ms Villate said buyers could bring their own builders to personalise homes, and the plan was to have local amenities, and shared walking and cycling paths.
Planned essentials such as a childcare centre and shopping hub, green spaces and recreational areas would also be included.
"We have a big central space with lakes and some local parks, and there is a local creek that we're revitalising," she said.
People can visit Ashbourne's sales and information centre at 141 Yarrawa Road, Moss Vale, or ashbourne.com.au for more information.
