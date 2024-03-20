Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Slower pace of life': Land lots in Moss Vale up for grabs from $495k

By Staff Reporters
March 20 2024 - 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are six lots of land left to purchase as part of Ashbourne's latest stage two release in Moss Vale (render pictured). Picture supplied
There are six lots of land left to purchase as part of Ashbourne's latest stage two release in Moss Vale (render pictured). Picture supplied

There are six lots of land left to purchase as part of Ashbourne's latest stage two release in Moss Vale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.