Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

No pair? Unfair! Minister Ryan Park's fury over major health meet

By Luke Costin
Updated March 20 2024 - 9:32pm, first published 7:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW's Ryan Park has been denied a pair to attend a health ministers' meeting in Canberra. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
NSW's Ryan Park has been denied a pair to attend a health ministers' meeting in Canberra. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

NSW's seat at a major meeting of health ministers could be vacant after Ryan Park accused the opposition of ditching "team NSW".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.