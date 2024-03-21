Drunk driver 'lucky to be here' after crashing into two cars in Thirroul

A magistrate has told a young drunk driver he is "lucky to still be here" after he crashed into two cars at Thirroul while almost four times over the legal limit.
East Corrimal tradie Connor Grimshaw faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, March 19 and pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving stemming from his accident in the early hours of October 14, 2023.
Tendered court documents state Grimshaw, 22, was driving a grey Subaru Impreza north along Lawrence Hargrave Drive before he lost control and crashed into two parked cars parked outside a home.
He caused extensive damage to a Peugeot 308 and damage to the rear of a Hyundai. Police arrived shortly after and obtained statements from the car owners, while Grimshaw was too drunk to provide his version.
Grimshaw was breath tested which showed a positive result for alcohol. He was taken to Wollongong police station for further testing and presented a final reading of 0.20 - about four times over the legal limit.
Magistrate Michael Love acknowledged the facts are "very concerning" and Grimshaw's high reading, however noted one of the vehicle owners wrote a positive letter to the court.
"You kept them updated as to what's been occurring, paid the damages of the car ... and dealt with it maturely as a 22-year-old," the magistrate said.
"That is a significant reference.
"You're lucky to still be here, you're lucky you have a very competent lawyer."
The magistrate noted a sentence must deter Grimshaw and others from drink driving and imposed a community-based intensive correction order for nine months, with a $1,500 fine.
