Unit destroyed as fireball, explosion sends Mangerton residents running

A unit was destroyed and a garage gutted in separate fire emergencies that erupted within an hour of each other overnight.
A fire ignited in the bedroom of a unit in Myuna Way at Mangerton, with an explosion and fireball, sending residents running for their lives at 9pm on Wednesday, March 20.
Thick, black smoke was flowing out the windows in the top-storey unit and the block's stairwell as firefighters arrived at the scene.
Around 25 people were evacuated from the three-storey block as the ferocious flames spread, with 20 firefighters from Wollongong, Warrawong, Unanderra and Balgownie deployed to the blaze.
"The fire was in the rear of the place, all the windows had blown out and smoke was coming out," Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Dean Adam said.
"It exploded out the windows ... there was so much destruction."
When the fire first erupted residents in the block tried to help.
"They tried to get in when it first started but they couldn't do anything," Station Officer Adam said.
Nobody was injured during the emergency and police are investigating the cause of the fire.
In a separate incident at 8pm, a wood fire barbecue left burning when residents went out ignited a blaze in a home's garage on Captain Cook Drive at Barrack Heights.
"We could see smoke and flames issuing from the rear of the yard," Fire and Rescue NSW Shellharbour Station Officer Paul Doswell said.
"The next door neighbours house was an exposure [at risk of fire] so we had to work to protect that.
"It took us an hour to fully extinguish it."
A dog was saved from the fire, but the contents of the garage and a car were destroyed.
Station Officer Doswell praised neighbours of the property who first spotted the fire and called triple-0.
He urged people to never leave cooking unattended.
"Always keep looking while cooking, never leave cooking unattended and always have a working smoke alarm," he said.
The Mercury has contacted NSW Police for comment.
