Repairs planned for North Gong Hotel's 'unsafe' balcony

The "dilapidated" balcony of the North Wollongong Hotel balcony is in line for an upgrade.
Plans have been lodged with Wollongong City Council to restore the hotel's balcony, which has been off-limits for some time due to its poor condition.
A site inspection lodged as part of the application included images that showed the timber of the supporting columns had rotted and the first floor level has had extra timber added to provide support.
Some of the supporting columns had been "spliced together" at an earlier time, the inspection report stated.
"There was significant deterioration of the posts at floor level," the report stated.
"This is consistent with damage due to rotting of the timber over time as a result of water damage."
The statement of environmental effects said the balcony had "fallen into a significant state of disrepair" and "is no longer fit for purpose or safe to access".
"The repair of the balcony will make the balcony structurally sound, allowing patrons to return to the space, and present a restored heritage facade for the community," the application stated.
The hotel, then known as the Royal Victorian Hotel and located in front of Bodes Hotel that sat on the same site, was rebuilt in 1923.
In 1939, it was renamed the North Wollongong Hotel and this was when the statement of environmental effects said the front balcony was constructed.
In 1956, the original Bodes Hotel was demolished and the remaining hotel was extended to the rear.
Because of the age of the building, the hotel is listed as a heritage item in the Wollongong Local Environmental Plan and there are limitations as to how the balcony is rebuilt.
The statement of environmental effects said the aim was to return the "dilapidated historic balcony" to a condition "as close to original as possible".
"Refurbishment will involve retention of existing fabric where possible, and replacement like-for-like in cases where this is not possible," it stated.
"In addition, the application involves the removal of unsympathetic material including spliced half-joined timber columns and tiled flooring.
"While it is likely some historic fabric will need to be replaced, it will not materially affect the hotel's heritage value. Furthermore, as the balcony is in a dangerous state and thus not accessible to patrons, replacement would be required to ensure the continued historic function of the hotel."
The application also stated that some of the timber balustrade may need to be replaced with steel to meet current structural codes.
"This is expected to be a last resort and replacements are proposed to read as indistinguishable unless closely inspected," the application stated.
It stated the repair work posed a "a minimal risk" to the hotel's heritage significance.
"Rather, the proposed works will improve hotel's appearance and use," the application said.
"The application will restore the historic appearance and use of the hotel, improving presentation to the Princes Highway and contribution to the surrounding area.
"The ability for patrons to utilise the balcony once more for socialisation and recreation will improve the public's interpretation of the hotel's heritage fabric."
The development application is on public exhibition until April 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.