Fly in to have your say on Shellharbour Airport's future

Residents will have another month to voice their opinion on the future of Shellharbour Airport
At February's Shellharbour City Council meeting, councillors voted to place the Shellharbour Airport Master Plan on public exhibition.
The master plan considers whether to leave the airport as it is or look to upgrade the facilities to allow larger passenger aircraft.
These upgrades could include the introduction of airport security, which would allow for aircraft capable of carrying approximately 135 passengers.
A third option would see planes carrying 150 passengers or more landing, though that would require the creation of a 150-metre wide runway - in addition to lengthening it.
The public exhibition period was due to close on March 28 but has been extended to April 26.
"Council has already received a significant volume of feedback on the draft master plan, which evaluates the current status of the airport and considers its strategic future," Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said.
"The decision to extend the public exhibition period is to ensure everyone has enough time to have their say on the proposed changes.
"Shellharbour Airport is one of our community's largest and most valuable assets. Once the consultation period has closed and the master plan is endorsed, it will guide the evolution of the airport for generations to come."
In line with the extension, there are two drop-in sessions on Monday where people can learn more about the master plan and provide feedback.
The first session starts at 9.30am at the Home Aged Community Centre (HACC) at Albion Park and the second begins at 5.30pm at the Shellharbour Civic Centre's Jungah auditorium.
