Men wanted for weapons, pursuit and traffic offences in Lake Illawarra

Three men alleged to have committed a string of offences are on the run from Lake Illawarra police.
The men, aged between 34 and 52 years old, are wanted for questioning and officers have called on the public's help.
Bradley Green, aged 40, has outstanding warrants for alleged knife custody, police pursuit and bail related offence/s.
He is 170 centimetres tall with a large build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Green is known to frequent Oak Flats, Windang and surrounding suburbs.
Sean Rowland is wanted for alleged knife possession, drug supply, driving and escape police custody related offences.
The 34-year-old is 175cm tall with a thin build, blonde hair and brown eyes.
Rowland is known to frequent Warrawong, Wollongong and Mangerton.
Nick Glavas, 52, is wanted for an alleged traffic related offence.
He is 170cm tall with medium build, grey hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Barrack Heights, Warilla and Mount Warrigal.
Police have urged anyone with information on the wanted people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
