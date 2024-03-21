'Two-fifths of bugger-all': MPs stoush over Albion Park bypass

A war of words has erupted between two Illawarra MPs over the Albion Park bypass - more than 50 years after idea for the road project was first floated.
Also known as the Tripoli Way bypass, the road project was first planned by Shellharbour council as a way of getting through-traffic away from the Albion Park CBD.
At the time of the last state election, $16.5 million in funding was allocated to the project by the then Liberal government.
During campaigning Labor promised a similar amount in funding, which prompted a dispute as to whether the ALP was the only party funding it.
At one stage the Tripoli Way bypass was to link up with the Albion Park Rail bypass but it was decoupled by the then Roads and Maritime Services.
Now Kiama MP Gareth Ward - in whose electorate Albion Park sits - and Shellharbour's Anna Watson have used the issue to have a stoush in state parliament this week.
Mr Ward put forward a motion that called on the state government to fund stage three of the Tripoli Way extension, which would link up with the Albion Park Rail bypass east of Albion Park.
He called on the parliament to suspend standing orders and debate the issue immediately.
"If the government genuinely believes in growth and infrastructure, it will support the suspension of standing and sessional orders so that the parliament can debate the issue that was raised by the member for Shellharbour yesterday," Mr Ward said in parliament.
"The member has a great opportunity to support the motion if she wants to debate the issue."
Part of Ms Watson's motion a day earlier had condemned Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer and deputy mayor Kellie Marsh for "remaining silent on misinformation spread by the Member for Kiama about funding for Tripoli Way".
"If this Labor Government believes in its rhetoric, it will have the debate and not run away scared," Mr Ward said in parliament.
"Let us talk about the issues that matter and suspend standing and sessional orders in this House."
The move to suspend orders and debate the issue was lost, with Leader of the House Ron Hoenig saying Mr Ward had not followed proper procedures.
"The government does not support what the member proposes," Mr Hoenig said.
"The member for Kiama cannot dictate the processes of this House, the general order of business or queue-jump other members of the House."
Speaking outside parliament, Mr Ward accused Labor of staying "silent" on the issue of stage three funding.
"What are they afraid of? What today's debate proves is that Labor will say one thing in the Illawarra and they do another thing in Parliament," Mr Ward said.
"On one hand, Labor talk about addressing housing affordability, but they don't want to talk about infrastructure that will ease congestion in areas like Albion Park, Tullimbar and Calderwood."
In response, Ms Watson said Mr Ward "had over a decade in government to sort out the traffic issues in Albion Park".
"The Albion Park community has had enough of Mr Ward trying to cover up the fact that he and his fan club of independent and former Liberal councillors have done two-fifths of bugger-all to deliver Tripoli Way," Ms Watson said.
