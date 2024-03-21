Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Two-fifths of bugger-all': MPs stoush over Albion Park bypass

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 21 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama MP Gareth Ward and Shellharbour MP Anna Watson have had a stoush in parliament over the future funding for the Albion Park bypass.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward and Shellharbour MP Anna Watson have had a stoush in parliament over the future funding for the Albion Park bypass.

A war of words has erupted between two Illawarra MPs over the Albion Park bypass - more than 50 years after idea for the road project was first floated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.