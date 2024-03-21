Mum accused of dropping baby over Warrawong fence makes mental health bid

A mother accused of assaulting her grandmother and dropping her baby over a 1.5 metre fence in Warrawong has had her charges dismissed under mental health law.
The woman, who cannot be identified to protect her child's identity, faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, where her bid to be dealt with under mental health legislation was not opposed by the prosecutor.
The 25-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to damaging property and two counts of common assault.
Magistrate Michael Love said a forensic psychologist report stated the woman met the criteria for post traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Tendered court documents alleged the woman brought her two-month-old to her grandmother's home on September 5, 2023 before she went out drinking with friends.
It was alleged that the woman returned home drunk and pushed her grandmother in the chest, causing her to fall back into her chair. The woman took her child and walked outside, prompting a neighbour to call police after becoming concerned for the child's welfare.
The neighbour repeatedly told police, "You need to take that baby off her".
Police arrived and were greeted by the grandmother who disclosed the allegations. It's alleged at some stage the woman made a hole in her grandmother's wall.
Asked where her child was, the woman vaguely indicated towards the back of the home. Police heard a baby crying towards the side of the premises and looked over the 1.5 metre high fence.
They saw the baby lying face down on the ground and alleged the woman dropped the child.
The woman was arrested. During the her bail application last September, the court heard the child was placed in the care of Family and Community Services.
The magistrate decided the woman's history of trauma from her dysfunctional upbringing and difficulty in regulating her emotions "directly contributed to the offending".
"However, I also note self-induced intoxication played a significant role," he added.
Magistrate Love said the women has a longstanding fear of police which made her believe police were going to take her baby away.
"If it were to proceed to hearing or a guilty plea, it would have been a good behaviour bond for a considerable period of time," he said.
The woman's charges were dismissed under the conditions that she engage with a psychiatrist and take prescribed medications. Apprehended violence orders were put in place for two years to protect the grandmother and child.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.