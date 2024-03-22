'I actually cry' how surcharges are costing you money and what you can do

We've all been feeling the pinch when it comes time to open our wallets to pay for well, basically everything, but you could be paying even more than you realise.
That's thanks to surcharges, which are charges used to cover the cost of accepting a transaction.
With cash use declining, it's dropped as low as 13 per cent in 2022, surcharges are happening more and more often.
Michelle Connor has had a stall at Wollongong markets for 20 years and says the price of the fees from card transactions is ridiculous.
"I'm actually trying to keep my cost down to be competitive and every time I get my fees from Tyro, I actually cry," Ms Connor said.
Ms Connor says her younger customers aren't even aware that it is costing them more.
"They don't actually realise that every time they tap their card, a lot of retailers do not disclose they're actually charging them for it.
"You could be tapping 20 times a day. You'd probably kiss goodbye to about $20 for the convenience of it."
Since putting up a cash preferred sign Ms Connor says her sales have been about 50 per cent cash.
Dr Paul Mazzola, a lecturer in banking and finance at the University of Wollongong says the price of surcharges is more keenly felt due to the high cost of living.
"We've all been hit with surcharges every time we make a card or EFTPOS transaction," Dr Mazzola said.
"We're spending anecdotally on average about $200 per annum on these surcharges."
Dr Mazzola says it's while customers are hurt by these charges, it's not helping business either.
"It's difficult for the consumer, but by the same token, it's also an input cost for the business.
"Because businesses are also struggling and it's only fair for them to be able to recover their costs in passing those costs on to the consumer."
According to the ACCC, there are three things businesses must do if they are going to charge a surcharge.
"Businesses can charge a surcharge for paying by card, but the surcharge must not be more than what it costs the business to use that payment type," reads the ACCC website.
"If a business charges a payment surcharge, it must be able to prove the costs it is based on.
"If there is no way for a consumer to pay without paying a surcharge, the business must include the surcharge in the displayed price."
Transactions with debit and credit cards are categorised in two ways by the RBA, whether a card (or using your phone to pay) is present at the transaction, or if it is not in the case of online transactions.
Dr Mazzola says there are ways to lessen the costs of these surcharges using least-cost routing or LCR.
LCR allows a merchant to choose which debit network they send a transaction through, meaning they can choose the cheapest option.
Based on data from the RBA, 99 per cent of merchants can use LCR for card-present transactions while only 65 per cent have it enabled.
The four big banks have made it widely available with Westpac and NAB at 100 per cent availability and ANZ and Commonwealth Bank at 98 per cent and 97 per cent respectively.
The numbers are worse for card-not-present transactions, with ANZ failing to make it available to any of its customers.
"It's the only one of the four majors that has not made it available to their merchants," Dr Mazzola.
"This is reprehensible because they were all encouraged by the RBA as far back as 2022 to promote this least-cost routing access to their customers.
"They were hoping that it would all be done by the end of last year."
The RBA has said that if substantial progress is not made by June 2024 it would explore making LCR a regulatory requirement.
So is there are way to limit the amount you are spending on surcharges?
Dr Mazzola has some simple advice.
"Cash has always been king."
"There are no surcharge fees at all."
He also suggests customers use debit cards over credit cards and EFTPOS over both due to the slightly lower surcharge fee associated with it.
"I hope we don't go to a cashless society for many reasons that's one reason because it doesn't attract those kinds of fees.
Also as we've experienced through whether it's Westpac or NAB, banks do have systems failures where their card systems, their payment systems go down."
"It wasn't that long ago when the Westpac system went down for 24 hours."
Recently McDonald's restaurants across Australia were forced to only accept cash after a technology outage.
"Although we do talk about cashless societies, I hope we, we never actually get there."
