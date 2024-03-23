Add two more: Massive Flinders St apartment block could get even bigger

The developers of a multi-storey CBD apartment complex once knocked back for being too big are now hoping to add up to two floors.
Those floors will carry an extra 48 apartments, taking the total to 230.
Level 33 had plans for the Villa D'oro site on Flinders Street eventually approved by Wollongong City Council after originally being knocked back due to size and bulk, as well as a range of other concerns.
The approval came after developer Eddy Haddad took the council to the Land and Environment Court.
Now, the development is back with the council, along with hopes of adding a few more levels, taking the overall height from 24 metres to 31.2 metres.
The statement of environmental effects said the changes have been driven by amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy for Housing allowing for height increases if the building devoted 15 per cent of its floor space for affordable housing.
"The proposed development seeks consent for alterations and additions to the approved development in order to fulfil the environmental capacity of the site established by the affordable housing incentives, with two additional storeys added to Buildings B, C, D and E and three additional storeys added to Building A," the statement of environmental effects said.
"Basement level two is also proposed to be expanded to the east (beneath the approved basement level one) and the car parking layout reconfigured to support an increase of 47 residential parking spaces."
Those 48 new apartments would be dedicated to affordable housing for 15 years.
"The site is ideally located for the proposal of affordable housing and the amended proposal is a high-quality transit-orientated development that will provide both housing choice and employment generating floor space in a location that enjoys exceptional access to both North Wollongong train station, Wollongong train station, Wollongong central business district, the nearby Beaton Park sports fields and leisure centre, and the beaches to the east," the statement of environmental effects said.
ARCH Housing, a division of Sydney affordable housing group City West Housing, has signed a memorandum of understanding to manage the affordable housing component.
"The developer has been collaborative in their efforts to include affordable housing,"ARCH Housing's Head of Development Lisa Sorrentino said in a letter submitted along with the revised plans.
"We have had an open dialogue regarding local demand and requirements for affordable housing."
A revised traffic study claimed the new development would create 165 vehicle trips an hour in the morning peak and 93 an hour in the evening.
This is more than what was predicted in the original development proposal knocked back by the council, which was 145 vehicle movements in the morning and 68 in the evening.
