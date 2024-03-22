Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Barefoot stranger' stole wedding rings, car in Shell Cove break-in

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Papasidero leaving Wollongong courthouse after his sentence on March 22. Picture by ACM
Samuel Papasidero leaving Wollongong courthouse after his sentence on March 22. Picture by ACM

A "barefoot stranger" who broke into a Shell Cove home and stole a couple's wedding rings and luxury car while they and their baby slept has been spared further time behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.