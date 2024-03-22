'Barefoot stranger' stole wedding rings, car in Shell Cove break-in

A "barefoot stranger" who broke into a Shell Cove home and stole a couple's wedding rings and luxury car while they and their baby slept has been spared further time behind bars.
The victims were able to track down thief Samuel Papasidero through the 'Find My' app as he also took their Apple AirPods.
Papasidero, 20, learnt his fate at Wollongong District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to four offences from April 24, 2023, including aggravated break and enter.
Judge Andrew Haesler noted Papasidero's youth and immaturity when handing down his sentence.
"As he matures, I want him to think about this," the judge said.
"How would he feel if he woke in the morning to a stranger on drugs rummaging through his things?"
Papasidero broke into a two-storey home at The Island Court just before midnight and nicked the a black Volvo XC40, two pairs of AirPods, a wedding band, a diamond ring, a baby seat, and clothing.
"Where's our car?" one of the victim's yelled when he woke up in the morning and couldn't find his keys, to which his wife replied, "It's in the garage isn't it?"
The man noticed a pair of blue men's ASICS joggers with socks inside, which were left behind by the thief. The side gate leading to the backyard was also open.
The couple realised their AirPods had been nicked and tracked them through the 'Find My' app, which revealed they were at a South Nowra address.
The woman contacted Nowra police who attended the address, with the offender's relatives confirming he had been residing with them ahead of moving to Queensland.
The family members said they hadn't seen Papasidero in a few days.
Meanwhile, CCTV cameras captured him at a petrol station in the Riverina town of Cootamundra, filling up the Volvo's tank with $50 worth of petrol.
He drove off without paying.
Papasidero was arrested in Wagga Wagga on May 4 and remained behind bars until late 2023 when Judge Haesler granted him bail to attend a drug rehabilitation program.
The judge noted the stolen items were of particular sentimental value, with the rings "probably bartered off for a value of next to nothing" to fuel Papasidero's drug habit.
"A car, if you're not lucky enough to own a house, is probably a person's next most valuable possession," Judge Haesler said.
A psychologist report stated Papasidero's autism and attention hyperactivity deficit disorder diagnoses, and pointed to his "history of deprivation" that disallowed him the advantages "most children would expect".
Papasidero was handed a community-based intensive correction order for two years, with conditions he abstain from drugs and be supervised by community corrections.
"If he breaches this trust, he could end up back in jail serving the balance of his sentence," the judge said.
Papasidero must also complete 120 hours of unpaid community service work.
