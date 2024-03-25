Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'It's not so pretty behind bars': Cocaine cousin reflects after Berkeley raid

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 25 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abdulkerim Alpertunga leaving Wollongong courthouse in June last year (right), with the cash seized from the Berkeley storage unit he rented with his cousin. Pictures from NSWPF, ACM
Abdulkerim Alpertunga leaving Wollongong courthouse in June last year (right), with the cash seized from the Berkeley storage unit he rented with his cousin. Pictures from NSWPF, ACM

An Illawarra man who once peddled cocaine alongside his cousin "enjoyed the lifestyle of being a non-working" dealer, spending his time with others who lived the same way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.