'It's not so pretty behind bars': Cocaine cousin reflects after Berkeley raid

An Illawarra man who once peddled cocaine alongside his cousin "enjoyed the lifestyle of being a non-working" dealer, spending his time with others who lived the same way.
After detectives swooped on him, Abdulkerim Alpertunga became surrounded by the same people in custody.
He reflected from his cell on his once lavish lifestyle funded by supplying cocaine and big wins on the pokies, coming to the conclusion that "it's not so pretty behind bars".
"The lifestyle is actually one that isn't cool and apart from being unlawful, it's also quite dangerous," his defence barrister told Wollongong District Court of Alpertunga's reflections on Friday, March 22.
Alpertunga penned a letter to the court, in which he told Judge Andrew Haesler he had seen things in custody no one should ever have to witness, and that he now wishes to make his family proud.
"I cannot live the life I was living, it's an embarrassment and I am disgusted by my actions," the letter read.
Alpertunga was sentenced to a community-based intensive correction order for two years. Wearing prison-issued greens, he smiled and wiped away tears when he was told he would be released on Friday.
He pleaded guilty to supplying 55.56 grams of cocaine, knowingly taking part in supplying 140 grams of cocaine, and dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime.
His cousin, Cavit Alpertonga, was sentenced to an intensive correction order last October. The pair are now banned from contacting one another.
Strike force detectives started watching the pair in 2021, fitting the Berkeley storage unit they rented with secret cameras and listening devices.
Police gathered a trove of evidence against the cousins, who kept 140 grams of cocaine in the boot of Alpertonga's green Nissan Silvia parked inside the unit.
While Alpertonga was at the storage unit on January 20, 2022, Alptertunga called him, saying he won $53,096 on the pokies at a Port Kembla pub. He promised to give Alpertonga $20,000.
Alpertunga attended the storage unit on February 13, carrying a Louis Vuitton satchel. Police raided the unit the next day, seizing the drugs and $72,750 in cash bundles stuffed in a Coles bag and the designer bag.
On February 15, the cousins went to the unit and discovered their money was gone.
"It was right there. F---ing hell bro," Alpertonga said, to which Alpertunga replied, "I swear to God bro. There was about 75 grand there."
The pair were later arrested in Berkeley.
Police raided Alpertunga's address and found scales and black gloves containing cocaine buried under a dog kennel in the middle of his backyard.
Judge Haesler noted Alpertunga was on bail when he pleaded guilty to his crimes in the local court, but was returned to custody after breaching his conditions by drinking alcohol.
The judge factored in Alpertunga's positive references, desire to change his ways, and participation in programs in jail into his sentence, however also noted his reservations.
"I'm always a little sceptical because I've heard people say they'll change their life and I've seen them come back before me, sometimes more than once," he said.
